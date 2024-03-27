Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Short Interest Up 2,317.2% in March

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a growth of 2,317.2% from the February 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Airship AI Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of AISPW stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. 34,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28. Airship AI has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

