Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Short Interest Up 2,317.2% in March

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a growth of 2,317.2% from the February 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Airship AI Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of AISPW stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. 34,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28. Airship AI has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $2.19.
Airship AI Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Airship AI
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- How and When to Roll Your Options Positions?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Low VIX? 3 High Beta Stocks To Boost Your Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.