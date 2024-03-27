Short Interest in Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Increases By 1,098.7%

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 1,098.7% from the February 29th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Ainos Trading Down 3.3 %
AIMD traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. 29,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,913. Ainos has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.
Ainos Company Profile
