Short Interest in Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Expands By 3,466.7%

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 3,466.7% from the February 29th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 19.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alternus Clean Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCE. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Alternus Clean Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Alternus Clean Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Kim LLC bought a new position in Alternus Clean Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Alternus Clean Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Alternus Clean Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

Alternus Clean Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alternus Clean Energy stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 43,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,626. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69. Alternus Clean Energy has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Alternus Clean Energy Company Profile

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

