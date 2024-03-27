Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Decreases By 71.6%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the February 29th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Acasti Pharma Trading Down 0.3 %

ACST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. 1,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,189. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.84.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 5,308.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 174.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 35,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the first quarter worth $42,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

Featured Stories

