AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the February 29th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of AGM Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) by 103.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AGM Group Stock Up 0.5 %

AGMH traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,737. AGM Group has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

