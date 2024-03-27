New Millennium Group LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New Millennium Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,176,000 after purchasing an additional 199,629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after acquiring an additional 803,341 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

