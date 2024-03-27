nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. nCino traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 2254969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised nCino from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Insider Activity at nCino

Institutional Trading of nCino

In related news, insider April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $47,391.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,113.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $47,391.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 32.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,336,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after acquiring an additional 704,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at about $17,398,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Stock Up 20.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.44.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

