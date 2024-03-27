Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $62.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Fidelity National Information Services traded as high as $73.39 and last traded at $72.65, with a volume of 595940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.30.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

