Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $311,238,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

