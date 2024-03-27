Lucid Diagnostics’ (LUCD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 152.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2,169.07% and a negative return on equity of 8,334.14%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

