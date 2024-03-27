Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,650 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $95.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average of $84.05.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.