Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $136,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $538.41 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $349.66 and a one year high of $539.99. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $510.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.88.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,498 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.