Trust Co of the South Buys New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HD. HSBC lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.76.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HD traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $384.24. The company had a trading volume of 254,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.43 and a 200 day moving average of $333.82. The company has a market cap of $380.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

