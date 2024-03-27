Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after acquiring an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in Quanta Services by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Quanta Services by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. Truist Financial began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.36. 57,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,213. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $262.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.14 and a 200-day moving average of $201.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

