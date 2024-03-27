Trust Co of the South Makes New $215,000 Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 80,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 128,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,839. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

