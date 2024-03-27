The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 2.1% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $226.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $227.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.25. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

