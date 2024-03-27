Trust Co of the South Invests $263,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IDEX by 1,196.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after buying an additional 125,348 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,112. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.