Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,776,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.69. 191,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,775. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.13. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.