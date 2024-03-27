Trust Co of the South Buys New Stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Trust Co of the South bought a new position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Angi by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 212,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Angi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Angi by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in shares of Angi by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Angi by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,107. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.73 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $30,309.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANGI

About Angi

(Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.