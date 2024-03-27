Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of PFG Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG remained flat at $151.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,664,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,921,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.20. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.28 and a twelve month high of $155.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

