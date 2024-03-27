PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.40. 251,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,821. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.22 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

