Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Lowered by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 1.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eaton by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after acquiring an additional 120,746 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Sandler Capital Management lifted its stake in Eaton by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $313.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.11. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $317.02. The company has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

