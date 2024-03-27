iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.31. 44,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,474. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.77. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $86.86 and a 1-year high of $115.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.