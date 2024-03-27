Trust Co of the South Buys New Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.14. 11,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,279. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.35 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,552 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,404 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.