Trust Co of the South Buys Shares of 964 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.67. 67,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.82 and its 200 day moving average is $224.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $275.10.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.22.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

