Harrington Investments INC Sells 15 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,283.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,268.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,102.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $664.41 and a one year high of $1,349.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,264 shares of company stock worth $25,826,869. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.