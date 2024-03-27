X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $167.98 million during the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 27.82%.

X Financial Stock Down 16.9 %

Shares of NYSE XYF traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 47,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. X Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of X Financial in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in X Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of X Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of X Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of X Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

