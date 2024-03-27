Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) Issues Earnings Results

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Forza X1 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRZA remained flat at $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,560. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.19. Forza X1 has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forza X1

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.50% of Forza X1 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Forza X1

