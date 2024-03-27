ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Releases Earnings Results

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of AACG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.13. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

