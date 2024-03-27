C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter.

C3is Trading Down 16.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CISS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 34,283,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,139,303. C3is has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

C3is Company Profile

C3is Inc provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

