C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter.
C3is Trading Down 16.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CISS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 34,283,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,139,303. C3is has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.
C3is Company Profile
