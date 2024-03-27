Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,734 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

