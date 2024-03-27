Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $378,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,584,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $279,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,228 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 151.52%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.