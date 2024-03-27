Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 8,612 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

MPLX stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

