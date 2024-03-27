TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $118.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $111.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cfra raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 6.5 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.83.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

