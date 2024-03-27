Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 164,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.00. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

