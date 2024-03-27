Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $426.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.79 and a 52-week high of $441.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $398.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Watsco

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.