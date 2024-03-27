Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 814 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,942,614,000 after buying an additional 266,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,037,310,000 after buying an additional 320,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,475,000 after buying an additional 701,367 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,228 shares of company stock worth $4,134,502 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $188.96 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.