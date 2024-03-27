Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,790 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $245.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.15. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $248.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.