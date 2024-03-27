4,687 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

