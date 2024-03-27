4,687 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
