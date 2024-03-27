Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Decreased by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,669,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,108 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,004 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,734,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

