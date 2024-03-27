Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $175.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.60 and a 200-day moving average of $128.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $177.50. The firm has a market cap of $191.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.54.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

