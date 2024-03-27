Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,516 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.33% of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 87,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 67,479 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 349.7% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 449,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 349,702 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 40.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

BLAC opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire companies in the healthcare industry. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp.

