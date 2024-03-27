Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 2.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

ACN opened at $339.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.29. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.68 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

