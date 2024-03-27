Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 1.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $229.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.76 and a 200 day moving average of $192.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

