Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Raised by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 184.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29,570 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 5.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $281.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.88 and its 200 day moving average is $280.50.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

