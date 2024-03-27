Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after purchasing an additional 549,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,286,000 after purchasing an additional 357,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,909,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,254,000 after purchasing an additional 161,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,748,000 after purchasing an additional 784,549 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

