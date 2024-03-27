Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 184 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,664,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $151.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.20. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

