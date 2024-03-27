Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

