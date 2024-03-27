Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$166,531.20 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$166,531.20.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

TSE:ELD opened at C$18.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.51. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$11.38 and a 52 week high of C$18.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 10.37%. Analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9598263 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELD. Stifel Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELD

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.