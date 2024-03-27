Hedera Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and $181.80 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00077510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00027402 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,700,898,671 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,700,898,670.82579 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11719664 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 242 active market(s) with $170,590,327.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

